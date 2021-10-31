हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Yogi Adityanath

Afghan girl sends water from Kabul, Adityanath offers it at Ram temple site in Ayodhya

Adityanath hailed the Afghan girl for displaying 'an exemplary gesture of devotion'. He said "Along with Ganga jal, this water will also be offered there."

ANI photo

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday (October 31, 2021) offered waters from Afghanistan's Kabul river and the Ganga at Ram Janmabhoomi site in Ayodhya. A girl from Afghanistan had sent water from Kabul river to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to be offered 'at the site where a temple of lord Ram is being constructed'.

Adityanath said it had been decided that waters of pious rivers from across the world will be offered at the temple construction site, and this girl from Kabul has displayed an exemplary gesture of devotion.

"A girl from Afghanistan capital Kabul had sent water of the Kabul river to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for offering it at the spot where the massive temple of lord Ram is being built," the chief minister was quoted as saying by ANI.

WATCH: 

"I have come to Ayodhya to offer the water of the Kabul river and the Ganga at the 'nirman sthal' (construction site) of the Ram temple", he says in the video.

The chief minister hailed the gesture terming it a part of her rich religious feeling attached with the Ayodhya temple. He said "(even) in such a situation the gesture of the girl of sending the water for offering at the Ram temple deserves praise".

The state has announced that 12 lakh "diyas" (earthern lamps) collected from all 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh would be lit in Ayodhya this year as part of Diwali celebrations. 

Tags:
Yogi AdityanathAyodhyaUttar Pradesh
