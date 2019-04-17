After Akhilesh, Dimple Yadav defends Azam Khan's sexist jibe, calls it a 'Choti Si Baat'

New Delhi: A day after Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav came out in defence of party firebrand leader Azam Khan over his sexist remarks, his wife and Kannauj MP Dimple Yadav too echoed the same voice calling it a 'petty issue'.

Defending Azam Khan's controversial sexist jibe, he made on BJP Rampur candidate and actor-turned-politician Jaya Prada, Dimple said that it was a 'Choti Si Baat' (small thing).

On Tuesday, former Uttar Pradesh and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh had put the onus on media saying that Azam's remark on Jaya Prada had been taken out of context. "Azam Khan's statement has been shown in the wrong context. It was said with reference to someone else. The reference to the RSS clothes was made with reference to someone else," Akhilesh said, appearing to be clearly siding with the party veteran leader.

The statements by Samajwadi Party leaders comes at a time when Azam Khan has been facing a massive backlash from political leaders and people at large, over the distasteful remarks, he made on Jaya, who was once a Samajwadi Party leader.

Azam allegedly made a reference to Jaya Prada's reported links to RSS even when she was part of Samajwadi Party. He, however, has tried to deflect accusations against him by saying that he has been wrongly quoted.

Meanwhile, an FIR has been registered against Azam Khan by the Uttar Pradesh Police apart from the Election Commission imposing a ban on the leader from poll campaigning for 72 hours, starting April 16.

Jaya Prada is contesting from Rampur on a BJP ticket against Azam Khan. The Lok Sabha election in Rampur will be conducted on April 23.