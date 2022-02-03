Ambedkarwadis should join Samajwadis to save Constitution and democracy: Akhilesh Yadav appeals to BSP cadres

NEW DELHI: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday said that the ruling BJP is frustrated with the Samajwadi Party-Rashtriya Lok Dal alliance for the upcoming assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh and exuded confidence that the two parties will form the next government in the state.

Addressing a joint press in Noida with Rashtriya Lok Dal's Jayant Chaudhary, the SP chief also accused Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath of using foul 'language' and threatening their party workers in the run-up to the assembly polls.

The SP chief claimed that Yogi Adityanath's own party had 'isolated' him and accused him of playing the politics of negativity.

Calling the SP-RLD alliance vs BJP a 'Bhaichara banaam Bharatiya Janata Party' (brotherhood versus the BJP) contest, Akhilesh Yadav said, "The BJP is indulging in politics of negativity. The SP-RLD tie-up stands for brotherhood. BJP is now frustrated with our alliance the CM is threatening our workers.

Referring to the UP CM's 'khoon ki garmi' jibe, the SP leader said, "What else can you expect from this chief minister? He should tell if the power tariff in the state will come down. It's not the first time I am hearing him speak such language.''

"In fact, the Election Commission should take note of it that how come a CM is uttering such words,'' he added.

Akhilesh Yadavs Samajwadi Party, meanwhiles, has written to the Election Commission of India, requesting it to issue instructions to CM Yogi Adityanath to use the "language in accordance of the Model Code of Conduct."

Samajwadi Party writes to Election Commission of India, requesting it to issue instructions to CM Yogi Adityanath to use the "language in accordance of the Model Code of Conduct." pic.twitter.com/eJ3Ttu9Yao — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 3, 2022

Attacking Yogi Adityanath, Yadav said that he is is upset as he has been isolated within the BJP. ''As far as the chief minister is concerned, look at his affidavit and the number of cases he had. The BJP is wondering if it has made a mistake by making him the CM. The 'garmi' can be seen in the chief minister because he was seeking a poll ticket from other seats, which he wanted but has been denied and sent back home,'' Yadav said.

There was speculation that the CM may be fielded from Ayodhya, but the party nominated him from his home turf Gorakhpur. ''He will not get anything in future from the BJP and that's why he is speaking such language. He is also startled by the support the SP alliance has got,' the SP leader claimed.

Replying to a question about breaking the Noida jinx and visiting the city after a gap of 10 years, the SP chief said, ''On superstition (that whichever CM visits to Noida, loses the poll). But there is another belief that whoever goes to Noida also wins the polls. I started my cycle yatra in 2011 from Noida & won. I'm there again because we've to form the Govt.''

There is a superstition (that whichever CM visits to Noida, loses the poll). But there is another belief that whoever goes to Noida also wins the polls. I started my cycle yatra in 2011 from Noida & won. I'm there again because we've to form the Govt: SP chief Akhilesh Yadav pic.twitter.com/uSvXHi93CJ — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 3, 2022

On being asked if there is any impact of BSP on poll prospects of SP-RLD alliance, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav said, "I've always said that Ambedkarwadis should join Samajwadis, because we've to save the Constitution & democracy. I appeal again to Ambedkarwadis to join us."

#WATCH | On being asked if there is any impact of BSP on poll prospects of SP-RLD alliance, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav says, "I've always said that Ambedkarwadis should join Samajwadis, because we've to save the Constitution & democracy. I appeal again to Ambedkarwadis to join us." pic.twitter.com/9SxInLNq4h — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 3, 2022

Speaking on his turn, the RLD leader said, "Youths, farmers and labourers are in supporting SP-RLD alliance, which seems to be adding to the BJP's frustration... The language he uses doesn't suit the CM post. He is threatening us. He probably couldn't understand the mood of this region.''

The two leaders had earlier addressed poll rallies in Kairana and Shamli during which they accused the BJP of trying to create a religious divide and using `Jinnah, Aurangzeb and Pakistan` to vitiate the atmosphere. The two leaders also appealed to the people to vote for development and shun such politics that divides them.

In a move that could have far-reaching consequences, the Congress has withdrawn its candidates against Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav and his uncle Shivpal Singh Yadav. The Congress candidates in Karhal in Mainpuri and Jaswantnagar in Etawah have bowed out of the contest. Both seats vote in the third phase of polling in the state on February 20.

While Akhilesh is contesting the Karhal seat, Shivpal is in the fray from the Jaswantnagar seat. It is noteworthy that the SP had not fielded any candidates against Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi in Amethi and Rae Bareli in the last Lok Sabha elections. This is seen as a reciprocal gesture.

Confirming this, Uttar Pradesh Congress General Secretary Prakash Pradhan said, "Since they had not fielded anyone against Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, we have reciprocated." Samajwadi Party spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary also said that this is a `reciprocal gesture` by Congress.

Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh will be held in 7 phases starting from February 10 and the election results will be declared on March 10.

