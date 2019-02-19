हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Yamuna Expressway

Ambulance carrying mortal remains rams into a car on Yamuna Expressway, 7 dead

The ambulance was carrying the mortal remains of a family member of the victims of the accident.

MATHURA: Seven people died and four were seriously injured on the Yamuna Expressway when an ambulance collided with a car on Tuesday.  

The ambulance was carrying the mortal remains of a family member of the victims of the accident. The mishap took place when the ambulance was hit by a car while it was crossing a road divider. 

Police and Expressway officials rushed to the site of the accident as soon as they got the information about the mishap. 

The accident took place near milestone 138 in the Thana Baldev range. The ambulance was heading to Bihar from Delhi.

The ambulance reportedly moved towards the wrong side of the road and hit the i10 car that coming from the other direction. The driver of the ambulance was reportedly sleepy which may have led to the accident. 

The ambulance bore a Jammu and Kashmir number plate.

Yamuna Expressway
