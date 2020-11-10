Amroha: Silver coins found in field during ploughing; villagers loot and flee

New Delhi: A village in Amroha district of western Uttar Pradesh recently surprised its residents when a pitcher filled with silver coins was found. As the story of unearthing of the pitcher spread, other villagers came and looted all the silver coins.

According to reports, one Shaukat Ali was plowing his field in Gangeswari village, under the Rahra police station area of Amroha, his tractor suddenly unearthed a pitcher filled with silver coins. As soon as the word spread across the village, they all ran away to loot the coins.

In the blink of an eye, the villagers looted all the coins and the farm owner remained merely a spectator.

Nazim was plowing the field with a tractor on Saturday. When he noticed silver coins on the farm, passersby and the people working in other fields also congregated to see jewellery and coins spread in the field.

When police was informed about it on Dial 112, they reached the spot to find nothing as villagers had fled with all coins and jewellries.

The police later started the process of recovering the coins from the possession of people, so that they could submit the same with the District Magistrate. These coins would be deposited in the district administration's treasury.