Asad's Encounter Foiled Plan To Free Atiq Ahmed From Custody, Claims UP Police

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Police on Thursday claimed that the encounter of Atiq Ahmed`s son Asad and his aide Ghulam, wanted in the Umesh Pal murder case, by the Special Task Force in Jhansi foiled their plan to help the jailed gangster-politician escape from police custody.

Sharing more details of the operation, state`s Special Director General (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar revealed that teams of civil police and special forces were deployed following the intelligence inputs of a plan by Asad of planning to free his father Atiq Ahmed by attacking police convoy midway as the gangster turned politician was being brought in Uttar Pradesh for hearing.

"We had information that to help the accused Atiq and Ashraf escape there could be an attack on the police convoy bringing them back to UP in the case (Umesh Pal murder case). In view of this information, teams of civil police and special forces were deployed," said Prashant Kumar.

#WATCH | Prashant Kumar, Special DG, Law & Order, Uttar Pradesh gives details of encounter of Umesh Pal murder case accused Asad, son of gangster Atiq Ahmed & Ghulam by STF in Jhansi today pic.twitter.com/62S5RL5TUD — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) April 13, 2023

How Jhansi Encounter Took Place?

Revealing further as to how the encounter took place, Kumar said that based on the information, two teams were deployed and Asad was intercepted, while he was on a bike along with his aide Ghulam. "Action was taken on the basis of information and at around 12:30 and 1 pm the duo were killed in a retaliatory firing," Kumar said, adding that the Special Task Force conducted the entire operation.

He said special teams were constituted and were consistently following the case since the murder of Umesh Pal. "On February 24, a major incident took place in Prayagraj, in which a witness was killed by some miscreants by firing and hurling bombs," the senior cop said.

"Two uniformed personnel were also killed in the incident," he added. "Since then the police constituted special teams, which cracked down on several occasions. In connection with this incident Arman, Asad, Guddu, and Sabir were identified and a reward of Rs 5 lakh was announced on their heads," police said.

Asad, Ghulam Shot Dead In Jhansi

Earlier today, Asad and Ghulam, who were wanted in the Umesh Pal murder case of Prayagraj, were killed in a police encounter in Jhansi. Each of them carried a reward of Rupees five lakh. The police said that foreign-made weapons were recovered.

"Asad, son of mafia-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and Ghulam S/o Maksudan, both wanted in the Umesh Pal murder case of Prayagraj and carrying a reward of Rupees five lakhs each; killed in an encounter with the UPSTF team led by DySP Navendu and DySP Vimal at Jhansi. Sophisticated foreign-made weapons recovered," UP STF said.

Meanwhile, Prayagraj Chief Judicial Magistrate Court on Thursday sent gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf to four-day police custody in the Umesh Pal murder case.

Umesh Pal's Mother Thanks UP CM For Giving Justice

Shanti Devi, mother of slain lawyer Umesh Pal on Thursday thanked Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and expressed her full faith in the Uttar Pradesh government, for giving "justice" after gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed’s son Asad was shot dead in an encounter in Jhansi.

"I thank CM Yogi ji for serving justice and I appeal to him to give us justice ahead also. We have full faith in CM," said Shanti Devi, mother of Umesh Pal, the advocate who was killed in broad daylight in Prayagraj earlier this year.

Jaya Devi, Umesh Pal`s widow also thanked the chief minister. “I thank the Chief Minister who took such a decision. He gave punishment to the killers of his daughter`s husband. It is justice. I expect that the Chief Minister will do good whatever he does. I express my gratitude to the Chief Minister who is like a fatherly figure," she said.

CM Yogi Praises UP STF

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath chaired a high-level meeting on `law and order` after the killing of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed`s son, Asad, in an encounter. CM Yogi also lauded the Special Task Force (STF) team which was involved in the shootout.

According to the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister`s Office, CM Yogi was apprised about the encounter by the Principal Secretary (Home).A report was also placed before the Chief Minister on this entire matter. "After the encounter of former MP Atiq Ahmed`s son Asad and his aide, CM Yogi Adityanath took a meeting on law and order. CM Yogi praised UP STF as well as DGP, Special DG law and order and the entire team," UP CMO said in a statement."

Message To Criminals: UP DyCM

Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya hailed the state Special Task Force on the encounter of Asad and his aide, and termed the action, a "message to criminals". While speaking to ANI, Maurya said, "I congratulate UP STF for this action. Police fired in retaliation after they (Asad and his aide Ghulam) fired upon them." "It is a message to criminals that this is the new India. It is Yogi govt in UP, not Samajwadi Party in power which gave protection to criminals," he said.