Attack on Asaduddin Owaisi: AIMIM to hold peaceful protests today; attackers say they were 'hurt by Owaisi's anti-Hindu remarks'

NEW DELHI: AIMIM leaders and workers will on Friday hold peaceful protests across the country against the alleged attack on party president Asaduddin Owaisi’s convoy in the Meerut district of the poll-bound Uttar Pradesh.

AIMIM leader Imtiaz Jaleel took to social media and tweeted that all "AIMIM units across the country will be registering a peaceful protest on Friday and will be submitting memorandum to respective DMs/Commissioners, seeking a thorough investigation into attacks on Owaisi."

Attackers say they were “hurt by Owaisi's anti-Hindu remarks”

Meanwhile, the alleged attackers who opened fire on Asaduddin Owaisi`s convoy in Meerut on Thursday told the Uttar Pradesh Police that they took the action after being hurt by the AIMIM chief`s anti-Hindu remarks.

Uttar Pradesh Police has arrested one of the attackers while detaining another person. Police said the interrogation of attackers is underway. During interrogation, they told police that they carried out the act upon being hurt by Owaisi`s anti-Hindu statements.

"Uttar Pradesh Police is analysing the CCTV footage. One person was arrested in connection with the incident. An illegal 9 mm pistol was recovered from him. Five teams have been formed and the investigating is underway," Prashant Kumar, ADG (Law and Order) told ANI.

Attack on AIMIM chief in Merrut

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi was in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh`s Meerut for campaigning on Thursday. Two people had reportedly attacked Owaisi and fired bullets on his convoy when he was leaving Meerut`s Kithoudh area for Delhi.

The incident took place near Chhajarsi toll plaza. He also informed that his car got punctured which led him to leave the place in another vehicle.

After reaching Delhi, Owaisi while speaking to reporters said, "I had a roadshow in Meerut and Kithau. When I was returning, bullets were fired at my car. somehow my car managed to escape. I have seen two people. One was wearing a red hoodie while the another was wearing a white jacket. The tyre of my car punctured and after 2-3 km, I changed the car. I talked to the Additional SP who said one is arrested and arms were recovered. There are three bullets marks on my car. The SP said the forensic team will investigate."

AIMIM chief urges EC for an independent probe

"It is the responsibility of the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government as well as central government to look into the matter. I will also meet the Lok Sabha Speaker on this matter. Attack on a sitting MP is a very serious matter. I believe it is a well-planned attempt to hurt me. The incident took place near the toll plaza, which means the attackers were already doing recce. It is not the first time that there is an attack on me. The Election Commission should take notice of it since I was campaigning for the polls," he added.

The AIMIM chief also urged the Election Commission to conduct an independent probe over the matter.

Meanwhile, Deepak Bhuker, Superintendent of Police, Hapur said that one person has been apprehended and arms were recovered from him. "One person has been apprehended. He is being questioned and the weapon is recovered from him. His accomplice managed to flee. The search operation is underway for him. Nobody was injured so far. We are checking the CCTV footage. The investigation is underway," he said.

The Uttar Pradesh assembly election for the 403 assembly seats would be held in seven phases from February 10 to March 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

