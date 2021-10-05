Balbir Giri to be formally anointed head of Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad today

NEW DELHI: Days after the death of Mahant Narendra Giri, his most trusted disciple Mahant Balbir Giri will be formally anointed as the head of the Akhil Bhartiya Akhara Parishad on Tuesday.

The coronation ceremony will be held at the Baghambari Math located in Prayagraj which will be attended by thousands of saints from across the country and the late Mahant’s followers.

The 35-year-old disciple of the late saint, Narendra Giri will become the youngest person in charge of Akhil Bhartiya Akhara Parishad. His appointment as the next head of Baghambari Math located in Prayagraj was decided by the head of Shri Panchayati Akhara Niranjani’s office.

After Mahant Narendra Giri's death on September 20, the position was vacant. Balbir Giri has been the most trusted disciple of Narendra Giri in the past 15 years. After the coronation ceremony, Balbir Giri will receive a five-person administrative agency’s Approval of all major decisions.

The 35-year-old left his family in Uttarakhand in 2005 to practice and received Narendra Giri’s “diksha” in Haridwar. He looked after Bilkeshwar Mahadev temple.

Balbir and Anand Giri, a key accused in Mahant’s death case, became the disciples of Mahant Narendra Giri almost at the same time, and they got along very well.

However, after a disagreement between Narendra Giri and Anand Giri, Balbir remained loyal to the former. In May of this year, Anand Giri was expelled from Ahala and Mathematics School, and he became second.

Balbir Giri is also the deputy archbishop of Niranjani Akhara, and he spends most of his time in the Bilkeshwar Mahadev temple.

Narendra Giri had named Balbir Giri as his successor in his suicide note. Previously, Narendra Giri appointed Balbir as his successor when he made his first will in January 2010. However, he appointed Anand as his successor in his second will in August 2011.

It should be noted that Narendra Giri changed his will again in 2020 and appointed Balbir as his successor.

Mahant Ravindra Puri, General Secretary of Niranjani Akhara, said, “According to the request of Maharaj Ji (Narendra Giri) in his will, we have appointed Balbir Giri as his successor. He also mentioned his decision in his suicide note. I saw it in the video recorded before Maharaj Ji committed suicide.”

Ravindra Puri also said, "A board will be constituted soon to assist the new head of the Mutt."

The board will include the 'Panch Parmeshwar' (five selected seers) and others.

