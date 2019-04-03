हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Banaras Hindu University

BHU student shot dead outside hostel by unidentified assailants

The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) student was shot dead inside the campus by unidentified assailants.

BHU student shot dead outside hostel by unidentified assailants
ANI photo

VARANASI: The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) student was shot dead inside the campus by unidentified assailants.

Gaurav Singh, pursuing Master of Computer Applications (MCA) in the university, was standing outside his hostel on Tuesday evening and talking to friends when motorcycle-borne persons came and opened fire at him. The assailants immediately fled the spot, said police.

Singh sustained bullet injuries in his stomach and was rushed to the trauma centre of the BHU's Institute of Medical Sciences. He later succumbed to his injuries.

Police arrested four people in connection with the incident after reviewing CCTV footage. A massive manhunt is still underway. 

"We have arrested four people in this matter. It was a case of personal enmity," Anil Kumar Singh, Circle Officer, Varanasi Cantonment told news agency ANI.

The deceased's father, Rakesh Singh, is a worker at the BHU.

