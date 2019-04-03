BHU student shot dead outside hostel by unidentified assailants

VARANASI: The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) student was shot dead inside the campus by unidentified assailants.

Gaurav Singh, pursuing Master of Computer Applications (MCA) in the university, was standing outside his hostel on Tuesday evening and talking to friends when motorcycle-borne persons came and opened fire at him. The assailants immediately fled the spot, said police.

Singh sustained bullet injuries in his stomach and was rushed to the trauma centre of the BHU's Institute of Medical Sciences. He later succumbed to his injuries.

Varanasi: MCA student at Banaras Hindu University (BHU), Gaurav Singh, who was shot at in front of Birla hostel yesterday, has succumbed to his injuries. Anil Kumar Singh, Circle Officer, Varanasi Cantt says, "we have arrested 4 people. It was a case of personal enmity" pic.twitter.com/pqsJTg8xI1 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 2, 2019

Police arrested four people in connection with the incident after reviewing CCTV footage. A massive manhunt is still underway.

"We have arrested four people in this matter. It was a case of personal enmity," Anil Kumar Singh, Circle Officer, Varanasi Cantonment told news agency ANI.

The deceased's father, Rakesh Singh, is a worker at the BHU.