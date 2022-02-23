हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022

BJP will get ‘440-volt ka jhatka’ on March 10: Akhilesh Yadav

The SP chief expressed confidence that his party-led alliance will make a clean sweep in the crucial assembly polls in UP.

BJP will get ‘440-volt ka jhatka’ on March 10: Akhilesh Yadav

Gorakhpur: Taking a dig at the Bharatiya Janata Party, former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday said that the ruling party will get a 440-volt current on the day assembly election results will be declared.

“The polling results will be out on March 10. The public will give a 440-volt current to them (BJP),” SP chief Akhilesh Yadav while addressing a rally in Bahraich. Taking a dig at Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Akhilesh Yadav said, “Baba CM has booked a plane ticket from Lucknow to Gorakhpur for March 11.’’

 

 

The SP chief expressed confidence that his party-led alliance will make a clean sweep in the crucial assembly polls in UP. Interestingly, just minutes before him, BJP chief JP Nadda said that his party will emerge victorious in the UP polls.

Nadda claimed that the party will win a thumping majority in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. 

"The Opposition is absolutely dejected. The Opposition leaders are not getting any issues in the elections. The people of Uttar Pradesh are completely satisfied with the work of the double engine government of the BJP. On March 10 our government is going to be formed once again with a thumping majority," said Nadda while addressing a press conference today. 

Nadda also stated that he`s seen the enthusiasm of voters in favour of the BJP. The people have made up their minds to vote for development, security and prosperity, said Nadda, lauding PM Narendra Modi and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for the developmental works. He added, "The BJP has worked for the empowering of the poor, women, and the youth."

Elections in Uttar Pradesh are being held in seven phases and will conclude on March 7. Polling is underway today for the fourth phase of the elections in the state. 

Voting for the remaining three phases in Uttar Pradesh will take place on February 27, March 3, and 7. The counting of votes in Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Uttarakhand, Punjab, and Manipur will take place on March 10.

  Live TV

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022UP assembly pollsYogi AdityanathAkhilesh YadavBJPSamajwadi Party
Next
Story

2019 Lok Sabha elections' 'lady in yellow sari' now in new avatar in UP polls

Must Watch

PT5M16S

Ukraine Russia Conflict: Many countries stand against Russia. Watch 25 big news