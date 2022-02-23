BJP will get ‘440-volt ka jhatka’ on March 10: Akhilesh Yadav

Gorakhpur: Taking a dig at the Bharatiya Janata Party, former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday said that the ruling party will get a 440-volt current on the day assembly election results will be declared.

“The polling results will be out on March 10. The public will give a 440-volt current to them (BJP),” SP chief Akhilesh Yadav while addressing a rally in Bahraich. Taking a dig at Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Akhilesh Yadav said, “Baba CM has booked a plane ticket from Lucknow to Gorakhpur for March 11.’’

February 23, 2022

The SP chief expressed confidence that his party-led alliance will make a clean sweep in the crucial assembly polls in UP. Interestingly, just minutes before him, BJP chief JP Nadda said that his party will emerge victorious in the UP polls.

Nadda claimed that the party will win a thumping majority in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

"The Opposition is absolutely dejected. The Opposition leaders are not getting any issues in the elections. The people of Uttar Pradesh are completely satisfied with the work of the double engine government of the BJP. On March 10 our government is going to be formed once again with a thumping majority," said Nadda while addressing a press conference today.

Nadda also stated that he`s seen the enthusiasm of voters in favour of the BJP. The people have made up their minds to vote for development, security and prosperity, said Nadda, lauding PM Narendra Modi and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for the developmental works. He added, "The BJP has worked for the empowering of the poor, women, and the youth."

Elections in Uttar Pradesh are being held in seven phases and will conclude on March 7. Polling is underway today for the fourth phase of the elections in the state.

Voting for the remaining three phases in Uttar Pradesh will take place on February 27, March 3, and 7. The counting of votes in Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Uttarakhand, Punjab, and Manipur will take place on March 10.

