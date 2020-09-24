Bollywood art director Nitin Desai to submit proposal for ‘biggest’ film city in UP; YEIDA to hire international consultant

NEW DELHI: Days after the Uttar Pradesh government announced its plans to set a mega film city in the state, Nitin Desai, the famous art director and production designer of Bollywood, will submit a detailed proposal to the Yogi Adityanath government regarding the project.

According to reports, Nitin Desai will submit his proposal to the state government within 15 days, detailing what features should be added to the upcoming film city project in UP’s Noida.

After receiving a formal proposal, the state government may even change its current film policy. Meanwhile, the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) will hire an international consultant to handle the PR department for the upcoming film city project.

The services of the international consultant will be taken to set up the film city in Yamuna City, sources added.

The YEIDA will select the consultant in line with the government’s guidelines in this regard.

The Yamuna Expressway authority has sent a proposal to the Uttar Pradesh government for setting up the film city in Gautam Buddh Nagar.

The land has been identified for the proposed film city, which would be spread over an area of 1,000 acres, officials of the YEIDA said.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had on September 18 announced setting up the country's "biggest" and "most beautiful" film city in the district bordering Delhi and instructed officials to search for land in or around Noida and Greater Noida.

"The Yamuna Expressway authority on Sunday sent the proposal to the state government for a film city in an area of 1,000 acre land in Sector 21," Yamuna Expressway official Shailendra Bhatia said.

He said the identified land stands out for the project as it would be close to the upcoming international airport in Jewar and has good road connectivity as well.

The proposed site in Sector 21, which falls along the Yamuna Expressway (Delhi-Agra), is just six kilometres from the upcoming airport in Jewar and 12 kilometres from the Eastern Peripheral Expressway, according to the officials.

The site is around 70 km from Delhi and 150 km from Agra, the officials added.