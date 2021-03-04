Bomb scare at Agra's Taj Mahal, tourists evacuated, search underway

AGRA: A bomb scare at the Taj Mahal located in Uttar Pradesh's Agra district triggered panic on Thursday after which several tourists were immediately evacuated from the world-renowned monument of love.

According to reports, a call was received from an unknown caller who said that there was a bomb kept inside the historic monument.

In view of the seriousness of the situation, a team of Agra Police and the CISF, which protects the monument, launched an intensive search inside the premises of the Taj Mahal.

As a precautionary measure, tourists present inside the historic monument were immediately evacuated and both the entry and exit points were closed.

According to the reports, the call was reportedly made from UP's Ferozabad and efforts are on to trace the caller at the moment.

All possible locations in and around the Taj Mahal are being checked by the CISF, Agra police and a bomb disposal squad has also been called at the spot.

So far, nothing suspicious has been found. According to news agency PTI, the bomb call has turned out to be a hoax.

In the past too, an unidentified caller had said there was a bomb at the Taj Mahal. Police and security agencies searched thoroughly for the bomb but it later turned out to be a hoax.

The lights around the Taj Mahal were put on and sniffer dogs were also brought in. All possible locations in and around the Taj Mahal were checked but nothing was found and the search operation was called off.

