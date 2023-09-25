Agra: The Uttar Pradesh Police on Monday pressed bulldozers into action after stone-pelting on government officials during an operation to remove illegal encroachment on land worth Rs 100 crore. The operation against illegal encroachment began on Sunday but the drive faced strong resistance from the members of a religious outfit - Radha Swami Satsang.

Violence erupted after the police party attempted to evict a vast tract of land illegally occupied by the members of the religious outfit. The land reportedly belongs to the revenue department in the Dayalbagh area of Agra, according to the police.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: An incident of stone pelting came to light during an anti-encroachment operation by the police in the Dayal Bagh area of ​​Agra. (24.09) pic.twitter.com/ugRTazfFpA — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) September 25, 2023

Speaking to news agency ANI, Deputy Commissioner of Police Suraj Kumar Rai said, "There was illegal encroachment on the land belonging to the Revenue Department. A demand was made for the police forces by the Revenue Department to remove the illegal encroachment."

#WATCH | DCP Agra, Suraj Rai says, "The Revenue Department had asked to remove illegal construction, for which the police had arrived. Some people pelted stones at the police. The police tried to talk to the people & we stopped them...The situation is under control at the spot."… pic.twitter.com/pNTiAuo9sV — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) September 25, 2023

DCP Rai said that police officials were attacked by the religious outfit upon their arrival at the spot. "When the police arrived to remove the illegal encroachment, officials were attacked. We tried to control the crowd after talking to them," he said.

Rai further mentioned that persons belonging to the religious group claimed that the land belonged to them and were asked to produce the documents in the next 24 hours. "They have been given 24 hours to show their documents," police said. Police have been carrying out a drive since Sunday to remove the alleged illegal encroachment in the Dayalbagh area of Agra.