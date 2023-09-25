trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2666839
NewsUttar Pradesh
BULLDOZER

BREAKING: Bulldozer Action In Agra After Stone Pelting During Anti-Encroachment Drive In Agra's Dayalbagh

Violence erupted after the police party attempted to evict a vast tract of illegally occupied by the members of the religious outfit. The land reportedly belongs to the revenue department in the Dayalbagh area of Agra. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 25, 2023, 11:47 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

BREAKING: Bulldozer Action In Agra After Stone Pelting During Anti-Encroachment Drive In Agra's Dayalbagh

Agra: The Uttar Pradesh Police on Monday pressed bulldozers into action after stone-pelting on government officials during an operation to remove illegal encroachment on land worth Rs 100 crore. The operation against illegal encroachment began on Sunday but the drive faced strong resistance from the members of a religious outfit - Radha Swami Satsang.

Violence erupted after the police party attempted to evict a vast tract of land illegally occupied by the members of the religious outfit. The land reportedly belongs to the revenue department in the Dayalbagh area of Agra, according to the police.  

 

 

Speaking to news agency ANI, Deputy Commissioner of Police Suraj Kumar Rai said, "There was illegal encroachment on the land belonging to the Revenue Department. A demand was made for the police forces by the Revenue Department to remove the illegal encroachment."

 

 

DCP Rai said that police officials were attacked by the religious outfit upon their arrival at the spot. "When the police arrived to remove the illegal encroachment, officials were attacked. We tried to control the crowd after talking to them," he said. 

Rai further mentioned that persons belonging to the religious group claimed that the land belonged to them and were asked to produce the documents in the next 24 hours. "They have been given 24 hours to show their documents," police said. Police have been carrying out a drive since Sunday to remove the alleged illegal encroachment in the Dayalbagh area of Agra. 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train