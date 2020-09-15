हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
rape

Bulandshahr man sentenced to 20 years in jail within 3 months of raping minor

A POCSO court also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on the convict, said Bulandshahr Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar Singh.

In a swift judgement, a court in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh, on Tuesday sentenced a man to 20 years in jail for raping an 11-year-girl nearly three months ago in Khushabad village of the district. A POCSO court also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on the convict, said Bulandshahr Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar Singh.

Live TV

The convict Chandrapal is a resident of Didora Vishwanathpur under the Chhatari police station area. Singh said the special judge heading the court set up under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) delivered a swift judgement within 83 days of the commission of the offence.

The case against Chandrapal was registered on June 25 on a complaint by the victim's father and acting swiftly in the case, police arrested the accused within 12 hours. The police charge-sheeted the accused as swiftly, on the eighth day, and pursued the case diligently in the court, leading to accused conviction and sentencing within 83 days.

Crime free village of Uttar Pradesh boasts of CCTV cameras, all basic amenities
