Chief Medical Superintendent of Ambedkar Nagar district hospital dies due to coronavirus in Lucknow

LUCKNOW: The Chief Medical Superintendent of Ambedkar Nagar district died of the coronavirus on Tuesday. He was identified as SP Gautam. The senior doctor passed away during his treatment at the SGPGI hospital in Lucknow.

He was a resident of Jaunpur’s Shahganj in Uttar Pradesh.

Confirming the news of his demise, Ambedkar Nagar District Magistrate said that doctor was admitted to the SGPGI Lucknow aftr he complained of trouble in breathing and fever.

His test report later confirmed that he was coronavirus infected.

The death of the senior doctor has sent shockwaves in the medical fraternity, sparking concerns over the health of frontline workers yet again.

According to the Ministry of Health, Uttar Pradesh has reported 10,947 confirmed cases of the virus so far. Out of these, 4320 are confirmed cases while 6344 recovered. About 283 people have died of the infection in the state.