हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Deepotsav

CM Yogi Adityanath visits Ram Janambhoomi in Ayodhya, seeks Lord Ram's blessings on Diwali

Talking about the progress in the construction of Ram Temple, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister said, "The development of 500 temples was carried out in UP, in which the work of 300 temples has been completed, the work of remaining 200 temples will be completed in two months."

CM Yogi Adityanath visits Ram Janambhoomi in Ayodhya, seeks Lord Ram&#039;s blessings on Diwali

AYODHYA: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid a visit to the Ram Janambhoomi Temple Complex in Ayodhya and offered prayers to 'Ram Lalla'. The Chief Minister sought the blessings of the presiding deity on the auspicious occasion of Diwali and prayed for the overall well-being and prosperity of the people of Uttar Pradesh.

The Chief Minister on Wednesday inaugurated several cultural events to mark the commencement of ‘Deepotsav’ – the grand Diwali celebrations in the holy city.

 

 

The BJP leader also witnessed the lighting of 12 lakh earthen diyas in Ayodhya during the occasion. Speaking at the `Deepotsav` celebrations, CM Yogi Adityanath said that the construction of the Ram Temple will be completed soon.

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister revealed that he is the third generation member from his family, who is associated with the Ram Temple movement. "The construction work of Ram Temple is going on full swing. The construction of Ram Temple is the biggest movement in the history of India," he said. 

CM Yogi also slammed the previous Mulayam Singh Yadav-led government in the state for "obstructing" the construction of the temple, and "firing upon" the Kar Sevaks.

"I have not forgotten the day when you had asked me for the Ram Temple. I am keeping my promise. There was a time when the religious volunteers or Kar Sevaks were fired upon on 30 October 1990. There was a time when taking the name of Lord Ram and talking about destruction was considered the greatest sin. But this is a democracy, your faith and belief led to the construction of Ram temple today," CM Yogi said.

He further said that "with patience, we can definitely get success. We work to connect everyone, but there are people who come in disguise, we need to recognize them." 

Talking about the progress in the construction of Ram Temple, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister said, "The development of 500 temples was carried out in UP, in which the work of 300 temples has been completed, the work of remaining 200 temples will be completed in two months."

The Chief Minister added that along with the Ram temple in Ayodhya, the temples of Lord Shankar and Vindhyavasini are also being built in Kashi. 

 Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
DeepotsavAyodhyaYogi AdityanathRam JanambhoomiLord RamDiwali
Next
Story

Yogi govt reduces prices of diesel and petrol by Rs 12 per litre each in Uttar Pradesh

Must Watch

PT2M27S

Zee Top 10: Ayodhya lit up with lamps, made world record