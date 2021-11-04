CM Yogi Adityanath visits Ram Janambhoomi in Ayodhya, seeks Lord Ram's blessings on Diwali

AYODHYA: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid a visit to the Ram Janambhoomi Temple Complex in Ayodhya and offered prayers to 'Ram Lalla'. The Chief Minister sought the blessings of the presiding deity on the auspicious occasion of Diwali and prayed for the overall well-being and prosperity of the people of Uttar Pradesh.

The Chief Minister on Wednesday inaugurated several cultural events to mark the commencement of ‘Deepotsav’ – the grand Diwali celebrations in the holy city.

#WATCH Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath offers prayers to 'Ram Lalla' at Ram Janambhoomi in Ayodhya on #Diwali pic.twitter.com/SZCUQI1Cbp — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 4, 2021

The BJP leader also witnessed the lighting of 12 lakh earthen diyas in Ayodhya during the occasion. Speaking at the `Deepotsav` celebrations, CM Yogi Adityanath said that the construction of the Ram Temple will be completed soon.

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister revealed that he is the third generation member from his family, who is associated with the Ram Temple movement. "The construction work of Ram Temple is going on full swing. The construction of Ram Temple is the biggest movement in the history of India," he said.

CM Yogi also slammed the previous Mulayam Singh Yadav-led government in the state for "obstructing" the construction of the temple, and "firing upon" the Kar Sevaks.

"I have not forgotten the day when you had asked me for the Ram Temple. I am keeping my promise. There was a time when the religious volunteers or Kar Sevaks were fired upon on 30 October 1990. There was a time when taking the name of Lord Ram and talking about destruction was considered the greatest sin. But this is a democracy, your faith and belief led to the construction of Ram temple today," CM Yogi said.

He further said that "with patience, we can definitely get success. We work to connect everyone, but there are people who come in disguise, we need to recognize them."

Talking about the progress in the construction of Ram Temple, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister said, "The development of 500 temples was carried out in UP, in which the work of 300 temples has been completed, the work of remaining 200 temples will be completed in two months."

The Chief Minister added that along with the Ram temple in Ayodhya, the temples of Lord Shankar and Vindhyavasini are also being built in Kashi.

