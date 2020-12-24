College girl raped in moving vehicle in Uttar Pradesh's Etah, two arrested

In a shocking incident, a girl was raped in a moving vehicle on her way to college in Etah district of Uttar Pradesh. A man raped the B.SC student following which the police have registered a case of rape against the alleged rapist and arrested two accused.

What is the matter: The case is of Bagwala, a police station in Etah. On Wednesday morning, the girl left home for college. To go to college, the student sat in a tempo, in which some other students along with her were also there.

On reaching college, all the students got down. By the time the student was about to descend from the tempo, the driver started the car and moved forward. The other boy present with the driver in that tempo raped the student.

Some people witnessed this heinous act after which they somehow stopped the tempo and saved the girl from the clutches of the accused. After this, the girl was sent to the hospital.

Two accused arrested: On the matter, SSP Etah Sunil Kumar Singh said that a case has been registered under Section 376 of the IPC on the victim's father Tahrir. Both the accused tempo driver who was involved in the conspiracy and the young man who raped the student have been arrested. Both the accused are being sent to jail.