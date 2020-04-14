Coronavirus COVID-19 spread: Woman eating from dustbin during lockdown in Uttar Pradesh fake, states PIB

As the nationwide lockdown due to the deadly coronavirus COVID-19 continues, several fake stories, messages and pictures have been going viral on social media platforms giving rise to rumours and panic. The government has been cracking the whip on such fake stories with a warning to the people to not fall prey to it.

Continuing its trend, another fake picture has emerged that shows a woman eating from a dustbin claiming it to be an incident during the lockdown in Uttar Pradesh. However, the government has dismissed such claims.

The PIB Lucknow stated that the Uttar Pradesh government has made proper arrangements to feed the needy people during the lockdown. The pictures of starvation on social media are false, it added. It has also said one of the pictures is from 2015.