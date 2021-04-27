High Court directs Delhi hospitals to not demand COVID-19 report for admitting patients

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has directed hospitals in the national capital to 'scrupulously follow' the AAP government's circular on not to insist on coronavirus positive test reports before admitting patients showing symptoms of COVID-19.

While hearing a plea on Monday (April 26, 2021), a bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Jasmeet Singh also directed the Delhi government to 'widely publicise' its April 23 circular on the matter.

The petitioner, Jaideep Ahuja, had told the bench that the Uttar Pradesh government has passed a direction on not insisting on COVID-19 RT-PCR positive test reports for admitting patients.

On this, the Delhi government told the court that its Health department had issued a circular on April 23 directing hospitals in the city not to insist on coronavirus positive test reports to admit patients who are showing symptoms of COVID-19 infection.

They also told the court that such patients would be kept in a dedicated area, in hospitals, meant for suspected cases.

Meanwhile, Delhi on Monday reported 20,201 new COVID-19 cases and 380 deaths, its highest single-day toll since the outbreak of the pandemic. This, notably, is the fifth successive day the national capital has seen the highest daily coronavirus-related fatalities.

Delhi's total coronavirus caseload has now increased to 10,47,916, of which, 92,358 are active cases.

