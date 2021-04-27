India’s fresh COVID-19 cases see dip, 3.23 lakh new infections recorded in last 24 hours

New Delhi: India reported 3,23,144 fresh coronavirus infections, taking the cumulative caseload to 1,76,36,307 on Tuesday (April 27), as per data by the health ministry.

The country's total COVID-19 caseload has now increased to 1.76 crore (1,76,36,307), of which, 28.82 lakh (28,82,204) are active cases. India has also witnessed 1.97 lakh (1,97,894 ) coronavirus-related deaths.

The country has also recorded 2,51,827 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recoveries to 1.45 crore (1,45,56,209).

The five most affected states by the total COVID-19 cases are Maharashtra, Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh.

Reeling under the second COVID-19 wave, the many state governments have announced stringent guidelines to curb the unprecedented rise of COVID-19 infections in the country.

These states include Karnataka, Maharashtra, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh and others.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday (April 25) extended the lockdown in the national capital by a week in order to curb the COVID-19 spread. As per the new notification the lockdown will now remain in place till May 3.

"We had imposed a 6-day lockdown in Delhi. The lockdown is being extended to next Monday till 5 AM," the Delhi CM said in a presser.

The Karnataka government has also imposed a 14-day lockdown which begins from Tuesday night till May 12 morning.

"These guidelines, which are meant to break the chain of Covid-19 transmission across the state, will come into effect from 9 PM on April 27 and will be in force till 6 AM on May 12," Chief Secretary P Ravi Kumar said in an order.

The Punjab government on Monday (April 26) imposed the Corona night curfew which will remain enforced from 6pm to 5am everyday till further notice. On the other hand, the weekend lockdown will remain from Friday 6pm to Monday 5am.

Additionally, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday (April 26) announced that a lockdown will not be announced in the state instead stricter restrictions will be enforced.

"In the all-party meeting today, the common opinion was that Kerala should not go into a complete lock down. But all parties suggested that strict restrictions should be enforced in the state to curb the spread of COVID-19," Vijayan said.

