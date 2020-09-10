COVID-19 positive BJP leader Reeta Bahuguna Joshi shifted to Medanta in Gurgaon

New Delhi: BJP leader Reeta Bahuguna Joshi, who tested positive for COVID-19, is being shifted to Medanta Hospital in Gurgaon on Wednesday. She was earlier admitted to Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) in Lucknow.

In a statement, the premier hospital said, "MP Reeta Bahuguna Joshi was admitted on September 3 in Rajdhani Corona Hospital, SGPGI after testing positive for COVID-19 with mild fever and generalized weakness. Treatment as per protocol for the mild disease was started."

"She was clinically stable but as her husband, PC Joshi, was also suffering from COVID-19 and was admitted to Medanta Medicity, Gurgaon, she wished to be shifted there to be with her family. So, she requested to be shifted to Medanta Medicity as per her own personal reason and choice, and left at around 2 pm," the statement added.

Earlier on September 8, the 71-year-old leader experienced mild breathlessness for which she was shifted to the ICU for further management and better monitoring.

Appropriate changes in her treatment were carried out, the SGPGIMS statement added.