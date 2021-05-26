COVID-19 vaccine goof-up: 20 villagers given mixed doses of both Covaxin, Covishield in Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow: During the ongoing COVID-19 vaccination in Uttar Prdaesh's Siddharthnagar district, a major negligence by health workers has been reported. Some people who had been administered the first dose of Covishield were given the second dose of Covaxin.

The incident has been reported from the primary health centre in Barhni, where on May 14 about 20 villagers from from Audahi Kala and another village were jabbed with Covaxin as their second dose of vaccine.

Chief Medical Officer Sandip Chaudhary on Wednesday accepted that there had been a mix up and said that his team is keeping an eye on all these people. "So far no problem has been seen in any person," he said.

"We have formed an investigation team for this serious negligence. As soon as the report is submited strict action will be taken against the guilty employees," he said.

The matter reported by villager Ram Surat that he and 19 others had got first and second doses of their COVID vaccines mixed up by the health workers.

Meanwhile, the Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said that the pace of vaccination in UP has picked up significantly this month, hitting a daily record of around 2.66 lakh doses in the last 24 hours, it said in an statement.

Live TV