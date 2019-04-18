close

Ghaziabad

Dead body found wrapped in trolley bag in Ghaziabad

An alert has been sent to all police stations in NCR.

Dead body found wrapped in trolley bag in Ghaziabad
Representational image

Ghaziabad: The dead body of a man was found wrapped in a trolley bag here.

Ghaziabad police officer Sanjay Pandey said that a police patrol found an abandoned bag lying near the Meerut Road T-point. 

"When our men opened the bag, they found the body of a young man. His arms were tied behind the back. It seems that the body was thrust inside the bag after the murder," Pandey said. 

"We have sent the body to mortuary. Efforts are on identify it. An alert has been sent to all police stations in NCR," he said. 

