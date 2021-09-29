हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Hindu rashtra

Declare India a 'Hindu Rashtra' or else I'll take Jal Samadhi: Jagadguru Paramhans Acharya Maharaj

Jagadguru Paramhans Acharya Maharaj has also threatened that he will take a ‘Jal samadhi’ if his demands are not met.

Declare India a ‘Hindu Rashtra’ or else I&#039;ll take Jal Samadhi: Jagadguru Paramhans Acharya Maharaj

NEW DELHI: Noted seer Jagadguru Paramhans Acharya Maharaj of Tapasvi Chavani has demanded that India be declared a ‘Hindu Rashtra’ by October – the day of Mahatma Gandhi’s birth anniversary.

The revered seer has also threatened that he will take a ‘Jal samadhi’ if his demands are not met.

“I demand that India should be declared a ‘Hindu Rashtra’ by October 2 or else I'll take Jal Samadhi in river Sarayu,” Jagadguru Paramhans Acharya Maharaj said in Ayodhya, according to ANI.

 

 

The influential saint also demanded the Narendra Modi government at the Centre to terminate the nationality of Muslims and Christians living in India.

Paramhans Acharya has earlier undertaken a 15-day long fast unto death over the issue. The seer broke his fast only after getting assurance from Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The saint community of Ayodhya has said that it will hold a 'Hindu Sanatan Dharma Sansad' in support of the demands made by the seer.

Jagadguru Paramhans Acharya Maharaj had once challenged Dwarka Sharada Peeth Pramukh Shankaracharya Swami Swaroopanand over 'muhurat' of Ram Mandir bhoomi poojan in Ayodhya. He even slammed Swaroopanand by terming him as the 'sycophant' of Congress. 

The controversial remarks from the seer have come at a time when all top political parties have begun preparing for the crucial assembly elections to be scheduled to be held in Uttar Pradesh in 2022.

It may be noted that several other influential seers have in past made similar demands. 

Earlier, when the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Samajwadi Party had raised questions on the land purchased by the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust in Ayodhya, the seers had rejected the allegations against the trust and threatened to file a Rs 1000 crore defamation suit against both parties.

