Do you see any other face: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra hints at being Congress CM candidate in UP assembly polls

New Delhi: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday virtually pitched herself as the party's face in the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections but did not confirm whether she would contest the polls or not.

"Do you see any other face from the Congress party," she said when asked who would be the party's chief ministerial face in UP polls. "You are seeing my face everywhere," the Congress leader added while addressing a press conference to release the party's 'youth manifesto' along with her brother and former president Rahul Gandhi.

#WATCH Do you see anyone else's face from the Congress Party in Uttar Pradesh? You can see my face everywhere: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on being asked about the chief ministerial face of Congress in the upcoming UP Assembly elections pic.twitter.com/NOt1uZKBU6 — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) January 21, 2022

When asked whether she would herself contest the assembly polls, Priyanka Gandhi said, "We have not yet decided." She said it would be known once that is decided.

Priyanka Gandhi, who is the general secretary in charge of Congress in Uttar Pradesh, said the party would certainly look into supporting other parties if the situation were to arise after the elections.

She, however, said that the Congress would have implemented its vision for youth, especially women, in Uttar Pradesh as a priority while extending any such support for government formation.

Both Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka earlier launched Uttar Pradesh's Youth Manifesto at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) HQ in Delhi.

Both leaders addressed a special press conference at the party's headquarters. This was one of the rare occasions when both leaders of the Congress Party jointly addressed the media. Addressing the media, Rahul Gandhi said that the views of the youth are reflected in the manifesto. "The Congress has consulted the youth of Uttar Pradesh and their views are reflected in party's 'youth manifesto'."

Rahul also said that the youth in Uttar Pradesh needs a new vision, and only Congress - not the smaller parties - can give that vision to the state. "We don't spread hatred, we united people; we want to create a new Uttar Pradesh with the strength of youth," said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Priyanka Gandhi spoke about employment. "The biggest problem in UP is recruitment, youth are disappointed; we have given a vision of how their problems will be solved." She added, "Vacancies to various posts will be filled; job calendar will be created which will have specifics of the recruitment process."

The Congress party is going to the polls with youth and women in focus and has announced that it will reserve 40% of tickets for women in Uttar Pradesh.

