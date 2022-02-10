'Double engine' govt brought 'double corruption' in UP: Akhilesh Yadav hits out at BJP in Bijnor

Bijnor: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday alleged that the ‘double engine’ government has brought ‘double corruption’ in Uttar Pradesh and promised to set up a corpus fund of Rs 10, 000 crore to ensure timely payment to farmers.

“The double engine government in Uttar Pradesh has brought double corruption. Therefore, vote to remove corruption from the state so that baba ji (Adityanath) returns to his home after the results (of elections) are declared,” Yadav said while addressing a joint rally with alliance partner Jayant Chaudhary of the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD).

The term "double engine" is used by BJP leaders to refer to the party being in power at the Centre as well as in a state.

Reaching out to the farmers of the region, Yadav said, “We will set up a corpus fund of Rs 10,000 crores after coming to power to ensure timely payment to farmers,” he said.

"The electricity bill these days gives an electric shock to the people because the BJP government has not set up a single power plant in the state. We are forced to pay exorbitant rates for electricity," Yadav said, adding that the SP will give 300 units of free electricity to people after coming to power.

“The BJP talked about bringing development but people have suffered the most in the last four-and-a-half years. During the lockdowns when migrant workers were returning home, the government did nothing,” the SP chief said.

आज कह रहा है बिजनौर

“I remember a pregnant woman had to deliver her child on the road. We would have sent the car of the district magistrate to take that woman home (if we had been in power). Had the government intervened, people wouldn't have suffered so much,” Yadav said alleging Covid mismanagement by the Adityanath government.

He accused the BJP of hiding the state's true death toll due to Covid and highlighted how corpses were seen floating in the Ganga river during the pandemic. He also lashed out at the government over the protests at Delhi borders against the three farm laws.

“We will make a memorial for farmers who lost their lives during the protest and provide Rs 25 lakh compensation to the families of those who died due to Covid,” he said.

Asserting that outstanding payments of farmers will be cleared within 15 days of Samajwadi Party forming government in the state, Yadav asked the BJP to observe a two-minute silence for the unfulfilled promises in manifesto for the last elections.

Targeting young voters, Yadav said, “We will provide employment to the youth in every sector after coming to power.” Taking a jibe at the BJP, he said, “BJP is a party of liars. The junior leaders in BJP tell small lies and the senior-most leader tells the biggest lies. But the helicopter of lies of the BJP will not land in Uttar Pradesh.”

Yadav said the election is for safeguarding the country's constitution, brotherhood and unity. Speaking before him, Chaudhary said, “BJP is planning to hike the prices of petrol and diesel after coming to power in Uttar Pradesh. Farmers of the region and country have defeated them after protesting for 13 months.”

"We assure you that after we come to power, recruitment will be done in a timely manner. The industrialisation that was needed in the region will be done once we come to power,” he said.

Hitting out at Adityanath, he said, “Yogi Ji talks of vikas (development) but in the name of vikas he has handed over a torch and a stick to farmers forcing them to safeguard their farms from stray cattle.”

