ED takes action against ex-BSP MLC Haji Mohammed Iqbal in PMLA case, attaches sugar mills worth Rs 1097 cr

ED

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday attached seven sugar mills worth over Rs 1,097 crore in a money laundering case against former Uttar Pradesh BSP MLC Haji Mohammed Iqbal and his family.

The ED alleged that during Mayawati government's tenure several sugar mills were purchased in the name of shell companies which are under the "control" of Iqbal and his family members.

These mills were acquired by the accused "through laundering of illegitimate money through various shell companies having dummy directors and sham transactions," the agency alleged.

The central probe agency had carried out raids at the premises of the former Saharanpur-based legislator in October 2020.

The mills "owned" by Iqbal and family are located in Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar, Bareilly, Deoria, Hardoi and Barabanki districts and their total worth is Rs 10,97,18,10,250, as per official estimate.

In 2016, the Supreme Court had directed the CBI to conduct a probe against Iqbal after a public interest litigation (PIL) was filed alleging that the former legislator was indulging in corruption and money laundering.

 

