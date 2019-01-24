FIR against ex-BSP leader Vijay Yadav for 'beheading' remark on BJP's Sadhana Singh

An FIR was registered against former Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLA Vijay Yadav on Thursday for his controversial retort on BJP MLA Sadhana Singh's remark on BSP chief Mayawati.

Earlier on Monday, Yadav had announced an award of Rs 50 lakh to the person who brings the BJP lawmaker’s head to him. “BJP MLA Sadhana Singh should seek apology from Behenji (Mayawati) and women of the country, else we will protest. After collecting money from my supporters, I will give Rs 50 lakh to the person who will bring Sadhana Singh’s head to me,” said Yadav.

The FIR has been registered against at Civil Lines Police Station in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad. The Uttar Pradesh Police said that an investigation is currently underway.

The retort followed after the BJP MLA's controversial statement calling Mayawati ‘worse than a eunuch.’ Singh had last week called former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mayawati a “blot on womankind” and “worse than a eunuch,” while referring to the infamous incident when Mayawati was assaulted by the Samajwadi Party workers at a guest house in Lucknow in 1995.

Meanwhile, the National Commission for Women (NCW) issued a notice to Sadhana Singh and sought an explanation from her for making “extremely offensive and unethical” remarks against Mayawati.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav said the language being used by the ruling party leaders is the result of their frustration.

Faced with criticisms from all quarters, the BJP MLA from Mughalsarai issued an apology asserting that she did not mean to hurt anyone’s sentiments.