Fire breaks out at Kanpur's LPS Institute, CM Yogi Adityanath seeks reports

Kanpur: A fire broke out at Laxmipat Singhaniya (LPS) Institute Of Cardiology in Kanpur on Sunday (March 28).

No death or injury has been reported in the fire hitherto. Nine fire tenders are currently present at the spot.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken cognisance of the fire incident and directed immediate care of all evacuated patients. He also sought a report from the district administration and directed a high-level team to visit the site.

Fire breaks out at the cardiology department of LPS Institute Of Cardiology in Kanpur. More details awaited. — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 28, 2021

"The CM takes cognisance of fire incident at Cardiology Dept, LPS Institute Of Cardiology in Kanpur, directs all evacuated patients be provided immediate care. The CM seeks a report from District Admin & directs a high-level team to visit the site and submit a report immediately," the Chief Minister`s Office (CMO) said.

Principal Secretary Medical Education, Alok Kumar and DG Fire and Kanpur Commissioner to investigate the incident, and submit a report by today evening, the CMO added.

