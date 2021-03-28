हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
LPS Institute of Cardiology

Fire breaks out at Kanpur's LPS Institute, CM Yogi Adityanath seeks reports

A fire broke out at Laxmipat Singhaniya (LPS) Institute Of Cardiology in Kanpur on Sunday (March 28). 

Kanpur: A fire broke out at Laxmipat Singhaniya (LPS) Institute Of Cardiology in Kanpur on Sunday (March 28). 

No death or injury has been reported in the fire hitherto. Nine fire tenders are currently present at the spot. 

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken cognisance of the fire incident and directed immediate care of all evacuated patients. He also sought a report from the district administration and directed a high-level team to visit the site.

"The CM takes cognisance of fire incident at Cardiology Dept, LPS Institute Of Cardiology in Kanpur, directs all evacuated patients be provided immediate care. The CM seeks a report from District Admin & directs a high-level team to visit the site and submit a report immediately," the Chief Minister`s Office (CMO) said.

Principal Secretary Medical Education, Alok Kumar and DG Fire and Kanpur Commissioner to investigate the incident, and submit a report by today evening, the CMO added.

