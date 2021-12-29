Haryana woman, seeking legal help for husband's release on bail, gang-raped by lawyer and his aides in Noida

Noida: In yet another shocking case of crime against women, a woman from Haryana was allegedly gang-raped by a lawyer and his close aides in Noida. According to reports, the woman was seeking legal help from the culprits to get her husband out on bail.

In her complaint, the woman alleged that the lawyer had called her to his office in Noida on the pretext of helping her where he and his accomplishes took turns to rape her. They also allegedly made a video clip of the heinous crime.

The woman's husband was booked by the Noida Police and jailed in connection with a case.

Sharing details about the shamefull case, Ankita Sharma, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Noida said the woman, a resident of Ballabhgarh district in Haryana, informed told the police that while her husband was in jail, she was looking for a lawyer to seek bail for him. She got a call from one Vikas who promised her that he would help her husband in getting bail and made her meet a lawyer Mahesh.

The woman further alleged that after meeting Mahesh, she was called to his office in Sector 2 of Noida where Mahesh, Vikas, Devendra and another person gangraped her for days and threatened to kill her if she reported the matter to anyone.

A complaint was later registered at Sector 20 police station and the matter is being investigated.

