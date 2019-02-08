हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Amit Shah

Illegal migrants are SP, BSP vote bank: Amit Shah

The BJP chief was speaking at a party workers' meeting in Maharajganj.

Illegal migrants are SP, BSP vote bank: Amit Shah
ANI photo

New Delhi: BJP president Amit Shah on Friday said that the intruders might be considered vote bank of BSP and SP, however, for his party, the issue of 'intruders' is a matter of national security.

Hitting out at the pre-poll SP-BSP alliance in Uttar Pradesh, Shah said, "Intruders may be vote bank of BSP and SP. For BJP, the issue of 'intruders' is a matter of national security. 

The BJP chief was speaking at a party workers' meeting in Maharajganj.

Raking up the Ram Temple issue, Shah said that the BJP is committed to construct the shrine at the disputed site in Ayodhya, adding that his party seeks the view of BSP and SP regarding the matter.

He challenged opposition parties to make their stands clear on the temple.

The meeting in Maharajganj was the latest in a series of Shah's interactions with party workers, ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

(With inputs from agencies)

Tags:
Amit ShahBSPSP
Next
Story

2013 Muzaffarnagar riots: All 7 convicts awarded life imprisonment

Must Watch

PT5M26S

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman rejects allegations by Congress in Rafale Case