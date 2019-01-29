In a first, Yogi Adityanath-led UP cabinet to meet in Prayagraj

Lucknow: For the first time, Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh cabinet will meet at Prayagraj on Tuesday, in the backdrop of the ongoing Kumbh Mela.

For more than five decades, the UP cabinet has been meeting in Lucknow. The last time the state cabinet meet took place outside Lucknow was in 1962. The then Govind Ballabh Pant-led Congress government met in Nainital, now in Uttarakhand.

In Tuesday's meeting, the cabinet is expected to give nod to crucial decisions ahead of Lok Sabha 2019 elections.

The meeting is likely to commence at 10 am at the integrated command and control centre in Kumbh mela area. The state ministers have already reached Kumbh, sources told Zee Media.

At 10:30 am, Adityanath along with his council of ministers will visit Hanuman Mandir, followed by Akbar Fort, Akshayvat and Saraswati Koop.

After the meeting, Chief Minister Adityanath along with his team of ministers are likely to take a dip in the holy waters of Sangam around noon. This will be followed by a lunch break.

The second half of the day will see the cabinet meet the representatives of various Akharas and tour of Kumbh.

​