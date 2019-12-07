हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Juvenile

Juvenile held for sexually assaulting three-year-old girl in UP's Unnao

The Juvenile found the girl while she was playing in a field closed to her house and allegedly tried to rape her. 

Juvenile held for sexually assaulting three-year-old girl in UP&#039;s Unnao
Represenational Image

Unnao: A minor boy has been arrested for sexually assaulting a three-year-old girl in Makhi village in Unnao district, police said on Saturday.

The Juvenile found the girl while she was playing in a field closed to her house. On seeing her, the accused allegedly tried to rape her. Meanwhile, the passers-by heard the cry of the girl and ran towards the field. After seeing the crowd, the accused tried to escape, however, he was caught by the locals. After beating him up, the villagers handed over the accused to the police. 

Superintendent of Police, Vikrant Veer, immediately registered a case against the accused under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and was taken to jail. The legal action was taken after receiving the medical report of victim.

"We have arrested the accused from the spot of the incident. A case has been registered, investigation underway," he said.

The incident comes at a time when Uttar Pradesh government is being questioned over the issue of safety of women following several cases of rape and murder. The Unnao rape victim, who was set ablaze while on her way to a court hearing on Thursday morning, died at 11:40 pm last night.

The 23-year-old was airlifted from Lucknow's SMC government hospital to Safdarjung Hospital. According to the police, five miscreants allegedly threw kerosene on the woman and set her ablaze when she was on her way to a local court for the hearing of the rape case she had filed.

Notably, the woman had filed the case in March this year, which is under trial at a local court in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao.

Tags:
JuvenilerapeGangrapegangrapedSexual assaultcrimeUnnao RapeUP Police
Next
Story

Now, minor held hostage, gangraped in UP's Bulandshahr; four arrested

Must Watch

PT6M13S

Breaking News: Unnao Rape victim dies after being burnt alive