Kamlesh Tiwari

Kamlesh Tiwari was stabbed multiple times, killers tried to slit his neck twice: Post-mortem report

Kamlesh Tiwari's post-mortem report has revealed that he was stabbed at least seven times. The attackers stabbed him in the upper part of the body from jaws to the chest. 

Kamlesh Tiwari was stabbed multiple times, killers tried to slit his neck twice: Post-mortem report
File photo of Kamlesh Tiwari

LUCKNOW: Deceased Hindu Samaj Party leader Kamlesh Tiwari was stabbed multiple times and his killers made several attempts to slit his neck, his post-mortem report has revealed. Tiwari was murdered in Lucknow on Friday, October 18 at his home in Naka Hindola area in Lucknow.

His post-mortem report revealed that Tiwari was stabbed at least seven times. The attackers stabbed him in the upper part of the body from jaws to the chest. 

According to the post-mortem report, all wounds were inflicted within 10 cm of one another. Two deep cut marks were also found on the neck points which suggest that his killers tried to slit his throat, according to the post-mortem report.

The assailants also shot him in his face once to make sure that he dies in the attack. 

The team of doctors, which conducted the post-mortem on Kamlesh Tiwari's body, found a point 32 bullet on the backside of the skull.

Meanwhile, two more accused were arrested in connection with the Kamlesh Tiwari murder case. The arrests were made by the Gujarat anti-terrorism squad (ATS). The accused were identified as Ashfaq Shaikh,34, and Moinuddin Pathan, 27. Both are residents of Surat district of Gujarat. They were absconding since Kamlesh Tiwari's murder.

The two absconding accused were arrested from Shamlaji on the Gujarat-Rajasthan border. They were trying to enter Gujarat on when the Gujarat police nabbed them.

The technical team of police was keeping surveillance on the accused and when they tried to contact their family members and friends, their location was traced. The police said the accused contacted their families after they ran out of cash. Both the accused will be handed over to the Uttar Pradesh police who are probing the sensational murder case.

In all, six persons have been arrested in connection with the murder of Kamlesh Tiwari. Three of the arrested accused were arrested from Surat while the other one was nabbed from Nagpur in Maharashtra.

Kamlesh Tiwari was earlier associated with Hindu Mahasabha but he later floated his own outfit - Hindu Samaj Party - after he developed serious differences with the leaders of the Hindu Mahasabha.

According to investigators, Tiwari was targeted for making an objectionable comment on Prophet Mohammad in 2015.

The family members of Tiwari have expressed happiness over the arrest of both the accused. Talking to Zee News, Tiwari's mother said that Gujarat ATS has done a splendid job. She has demanded that both accused must be awarded capital punishment. Tiwari's son also echoed similar feelings and said that the accused must be hanged.

