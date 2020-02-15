हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kumar Vishwas

Kumar Vishwas' car stolen from outside his house in Ghaziabad

According to the police, the car was parked outside the house of Kumar Vishwas at his Indrapuram house till late Friday night.   

Kumar Vishwas&#039; car stolen from outside his house in Ghaziabad
File Photo

New Delhi: Hindi poet Kumar Vishwas` car has been stolen from outside his house in Indrapuram, Ghaziabad. The police have registered a case and several teams have been formed to nab the culprit.

Ghaziabad police spokesman Sohanveer Singh Solanki on Saturday confirmed this to IANS. He said, "The incident happened on Friday-Saturday night. The next morning the matter was reported to the police by his relatives. The police have lodged a case and investigation is on." 

According to the police, the car was parked outside the house of Kumar Vishwas at his Indrapuram house till late Friday night. 

Kumar Vishwas lives in Sector 3 in Vasundhara, Ghaziabad district with his family. 

Tags:
Kumar VishwasIndirapuram
Next
Story

PM Narendra Modi to visit Varanasi on Sunday, launch over 30 projects

Must Watch

PT3M53S

Who benefited from Pulwama, Rahul Gandhi raises question on Pulwama attack