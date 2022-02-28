हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Raja Bhaiyya

Kunda MLA Raja Bhaiyya booked for alleged attack on Samajwadi Party candidate Gulshan Yadav

A case has been registered against Raja Bhaiyya and 17 others at Kunda police station under sections of IPC and SC-ST Act. It may be recalled that Gulshan Yadav had alleged that Raja Bhaiyya and his men had attacked him near a polling station. Though he escaped unhurt, his car was damaged.

Kunda MLA Raja Bhaiyya booked for alleged attack on Samajwadi Party candidate Gulshan Yadav

Pratapgarh: Independent legislator, Raghuraj Pratap Singh aka Raja Bhaiyya has been booked for the alleged attack on Samajwadi Party candidate Gulshan Yadav during polling in Kunda on Sunday.

A case has been registered against Raja Bhaiyya and 17 others at Kunda police station under sections of IPC and SC-ST Act. It may be recalled that Gulshan Yadav had alleged that Raja Bhaiyya and his men had attacked him near a polling station. Though he escaped unhurt, his car was damaged.

A delegation of the Samajwadi Party later met the chief electoral officer in Lucknow and demanded action against Raja Bhaiyya. Raja Bhaiyya, an influential independent MLA from Kunda, has denied his involvement in the alleged attack on his rival.

Raja Bhaiyya has, meanwhile, said that Akhilesh Yadav should clear his wrong notions as the Samajwadi Party is neither winning nor forming the government in Uttar Pradesh.

Targeting the SP chief, Raja Bhaiyya said that everyone should contest elections in a democratic way. "Akhilesh is saying that SP will form the government after March 10. He should clear his doubts, neither is he forming a government, nor I will let them form one," he said.

Raja Bhaiyya, who is known as kingmaker in UP politics, was talking to reporters on Monday, a day after he was blamed for an attack on the SP candidate from Kunda, Gulshan Yadav.

