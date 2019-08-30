Law student, missing after accusing BJP leader Swami Chinmayanand of harassment, found in Rajasthan

SHAHJAHANPUR: The law student, who went missing from her college hostel days after accusing BJP leader Swami Chinmayanand of sexual harassment, was recovered from Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh Police told the Supreme Court on Friday. She was accompanied by a friend.

Live TV

The top court has asked the police to present the girl on Friday. "Where is the girl? Can we meet her today?" the top court bench asked, further asking the UP Police to reveal her exact location with "5 minutes."

Uttar Pradesh DGP has claimed that the girl has been found but Rajasthan police is yet to confirm this. “We don't know if the girl has been recovered. There's no information on it,” Rajasthan DGP told Zee News.

According to sources, Rajasthan Police is in touch with UP police for the case. The girl and her friend are being brought to Shahjahanpur.

The girl went missing soon after accusing the former Union Minister Swami Chinmayanand, director of the college where she studies, of sexually harassing college students.

A group of Supreme Court lawyers Wednesday filed a petition urging Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi to take suo moto cognisance of reports of the girl missing.

Police later filed an FIR against Swami Chinmayanand.

The girl`s family has alleged that the BJP leader was responsible for the law student`s disappearance.

A video of the missing girl had gone viral on August 24 in which she had alleged that a person from `Sant Samaj` has destroyed the lives of many women and he has done the same to her. She also alleged that the person had also warned her that he would kill her and her parents.

Additional reporting by Ashutosh Sharma, Sumit Kumar and Sharad Purohit