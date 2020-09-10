Loni BJP MLA Nand Kishore Gurjar alleges threat from D-Company, fears Kangana Ranaut may be killed

Ghaziabad: BJP MLA from Loni Assembly constituency in Uttar Pradesh Nand Kishore Gurjar has written a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah alleging that he has been receiving death threats from underworld don and India`s most wanted terrorist Dawood Ibrahim and his D-Company.

“I have been getting regular death threat calls from international numbers from the past one and half months, and I believe Dawood Ibrahim and his D-Company is behind this," Gurjar said in his letter to Shah.

In his letter to the Home Minister, Gurjar also expressed fears that Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, who is in the eye of a political storm due to her comments likening Mumbai to PoK, might be killed by her adversaries.

The Loni BJP MLA said that he had earlier requested the Central government to ban the web series `Paatal Lok` because its makers unlawfully used his picture in the show and showed him in a bad light.

"In the web series `Paatal Lok`, its makers used a poster with my picture and associated me with a corrupt character in the show. They also portrayed the `Sanatan Dharma` in a bad light and questioned the credibility of CBI. I had written to the government demanding the ban of the series and said D-Company was behind the making of the series," he said.

"The threats became regular after one of my comments on some issue in Kashmir. I believe the controversies of Kashmir and ‘Paatal Lok’ are the reason behind the calls. I am not afraid of the threats and have registered an FIR with all the proof at the Loni police station," he said.

The MLA added that the investigation in the case is underway and he hopes that the culprits will be behind bars soon.

Referring to the controversy involving Kangana Ranaut, the MLA said the actress must be given a Z Category security instead of Y category.

He also made serious allegations against the Maha Vikas Aghadi government led by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and said that the Shiv Sena government is ''hand in gloves'' with the D Company.

The BJP legislator demanded that the NCP-Congress-Shiv Sena government in Maharashtra should be sacked and President's Rule be imposed in the state. He alleged that the government of Maharashtra is being controlled by Dawood's D Company.

He demanded that the NIA should investigate the controversy involving Kangana Ranaut. The Loni MLA also dared the Mumbai civic body – BMC – to demolish the illegal buildings belonging to Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, fugitive Islamic scholar Zakir Naik.

He alleged that Uddhav Thackeray is working as a dummy chief minister and wants to settle scores with Kangana Ranaut and all those who oppose him.