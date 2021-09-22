Mahant Narendra Giri’s death: Post-mortem, last rites today, 18-member SIT to probe case

PRAYGRAJ: The last rites of Mahant Narendra Giri, president of the Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad who was found dead in his room at the Baghambari Math in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj on Monday evening, will be held on Wednesday.

According to UP Police, the post-mortem will be done today around 8 AM and the last rites of Mahanta Narendra Giri will be performed at 12 noon in the garden of Baghambari Math.

Meanwhile, the Yogi Adityanath government has set up an 18-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the mysterious death of Mahant Narendra Giri, the chief of the Akhil Bhartiya Akhara Parishad (ABAP).

The SIT will be headed by Ajit Singh Chauhan, circle officer. It also includes four inspectors, three sub inspectors and other police personnel.

The SIT will probe the mysterious death of the Mahant form various angles. The SIT is also likely to probe the circumstances leading to the death of the seer after recovery of the suicide note, purportedly written by him.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said that a team of senior police officials including ADG Zone, IG Range and DIG Prayagraj was formed to investigate the case.

"Several pieces of evidence have been collected regarding the incident (death of President of Akhil Bharatiya Akhada Parishad, Mahant Narendra Giri). A team of senior police officials incl ADG Zone, IG Range, DIG Prayagraj is investing the case," CM Adityanath said after paying floral tributes to the mahant.

Deputy Chief Minister KP Maurya also said that the state government will facilitate the investigation and is even ready for a probe by the CBI.

"The matter will be investigated, and culprits will be given strictest punishment. Government is ready to facilitate every kind of investigation," said Maurya.

"We are also ready for the CBI investigation if that`s needed. The government will not turn away from the demands of Akhada Parishad, whatever they may be" he added.

Mahant Giri`s disciple Anand Giri has been arrested and an FI under IPC Section 306 (Abetment of suicide) has been filed against him and other suspects, Additional Director General (Law and Order), Prashant Kumar said.

The FIR has been filed on the basis of a complaint filed by another disciple Amar Giri Pawan Maharaj.

In his suicide note, running into almost 6 pages, the seer had revealed that he was deeply disturbed by the activities of his estranged disciple Anand Giri. He had also disclosed that he had thought of taking the extreme step earlier on September 13.

The Mahant also accused the priest of the Hanuman temple, Adya Tiwari and his son Sandeep Tiwari of foul play and harassment in his suicide note.

