हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Mahant Nritya Gopal Das

Mahant Nritya Gopal Das unwell, rushed to Lucknow's Medanta hospital

A team of doctors examined the ailing Mahant on Sunday morning in Ayodhya and then advised hospitalization after which the Mahant is being brought to Lucknow for hospitalization.

Mahant Nritya Gopal Das unwell, rushed to Lucknow&#039;s Medanta hospital

Lucknow: Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, the head of the Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas and Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, is being brought to Lucknow to be admitted to the Medanta hospital, following complaints of pain in chest, fluctuating oxygen levels and excessive urine discharge.

A team of doctors examined the ailing Mahant on Sunday morning in Ayodhya and then advised hospitalization after which the Mahant is being brought to Lucknow for hospitalization.

Last year, Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, 83, had been hospitalized after testing positive for Covid.

Since then, he has avoided public functions and has remained confined to his residence.

 Live TV

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Mahant Nritya Gopal DasLucknowMedanta hospitalShri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra
Next
Story

Violence erupts in UP’s Lakhimpur-Kheri after farmers shot at, run over by vehicle

Must Watch

PT11M23S

Aryan Khan to appear in court in Rave Party case