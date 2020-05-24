Maharashtra ATS arrests 25-year-old man for threatening to kill UP CM Yogi Adityanath

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has arrested a 25-year-old man from Chunabhatti area of Mumbai for making a threat call to kill Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath in a bomb blast.

The man arrested by the ATS has been identified as Kamran Amin Khan, according to news agency ANI.

(Image Credit: ANI)

Kamran Amin Khan had reportedly sent a WhatsApp message to the social media helpline desk at Lucknow Police headquarters, following which he said Adityanath was a “threat to a community and he was going to kill him with a bomb”.

The Uttar Pradesh Police had filed an FIR against the caller under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the IT Act.

The UP Special Task Force started tracing the location of the caller and with the help of the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad, Khan was located and finally arrested from Chunabhatti in Mumbai.

He has been handed over to UP STF. The man will be produced before a Mumbai court for transit remand on Sunday and then taken to UP.