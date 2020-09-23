हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Fire

Major fire breaks out in building of private firm in Noida's Sector 59

At least a dozen fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the fire.

Major fire breaks out in building of private firm in Noida&#039;s Sector 59

A major fire broke out on Wednesday in a private company's office building in Sector 59 of Noida in Uttar Pradesh. At least a dozen fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the fire.

Efforts are still being made to control the fire that took place in the building that manufactures medicines. There was a huge amount of chemical in the premises.

At the time of the fire, a large number of people were present inside the complex but have already been evacuated. The fire started in a company called Jubilant Life Science, in Sector 59 of Sector 58 Police Station area. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. 

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered senior officials to reach the spot immediately and provide relief work and help people. He has also directed to take all possible measures to control the fire soon.

Tags:
Firebuilding fireNoida fire
Next
Story

New film city in Uttar Pradesh: Singapore-based firm offers investment for film academy
  • 56,46,010Confirmed
  • 90,020Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,32,60,775Confirmed
  • 8,05,765Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT2M4S

One Minute, One News: Watch top news stories of the day