Major fire breaks out in building of private firm in Noida's Sector 59

A major fire broke out on Wednesday in a private company's office building in Sector 59 of Noida in Uttar Pradesh. At least a dozen fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the fire.

Efforts are still being made to control the fire that took place in the building that manufactures medicines. There was a huge amount of chemical in the premises.

At the time of the fire, a large number of people were present inside the complex but have already been evacuated. The fire started in a company called Jubilant Life Science, in Sector 59 of Sector 58 Police Station area. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered senior officials to reach the spot immediately and provide relief work and help people. He has also directed to take all possible measures to control the fire soon.