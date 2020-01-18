Man mowed down by truck driver at Greater Noida toll plaza over minor scuffle - Watch

NOIDA: In yet another horrific incident of road rage, a young man was mowed down by a truck driver over a minor scuffle at a toll plaza in Greater Noida. The video of the horrific incident, which took place on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway near Dadri in Greater Noida, is presently doing the rounds on the social media platforms.

The video shows a young car owner objecting to a truck driver for trying to overtake him near the toll plaza. In the video, the man can be seen waving at the speeding truck, while asking its driver to stop at the toll plaza.

This triggers a minor argument between them.

Live TV

When the truck driver didn't stop, the man comes in front of the vehicle and catches hold of the windscreen wiper. Infuriated with this, the truck driver, in a fit a rage, crushes the man under the wheels and flees from the scene. The young car owner, whose identity has not been revealed, dies on the stop.

The entire incident was recorded on the CCTV camera installed at the toll plaza.

With the help of the CCTV footage, the police have obtained the registration number of the truck - UP 13 AT 6767 - and lodged a case in this regard.

The Dadri Police have also launched a hunt for the killer driver.