Mayawati will not contest UP assembly election, says BSP MP Satish Chandra

Lucknow: Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mayawati will not contest the upcoming assembly election in the state. "Former chief minister Mayawati and I will not contest the Assembly elections," BSP MP Satish Chandra Misra was quoted as saying ANI.

Mayawati has never contested an Assembly election in the state in the past. Taking a jibe at the Samajwadi Party, Misra said, "If Samajwadi Party does not have 400 candidates, how will they win 400 seats?"

The BSP MP said that neither SP nor BJP will come to power and stated that BSP is going to form the Government in Uttar Pradesh. Elections for the 403 Assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases starting from February 10, the Election Commission had recently announced.

The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3 and 7 in seven phases. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. The polling in Punjab, Uttarakhand and Goa will be held on February 14 and in Manipur in two phases on February 27 and March 6.

In the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had won 312 out of 403 seats. The Samajwadi Party and the Congress had sealed an alliance with the former contesting on 298 seats and the latter on the remaining 105 seats.

The SP could manage to win only 47 seats and Congress won seven seats. Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) had won 19 seats.