Meet ‘Munna Havaldar’, a goat that serves as the mascot of Army Medical Corps band

LUCKNOW: The Army Medical Corps center in Lucknow will celebrate its foundation day on March 30. The main highlight of the event would be ‘Munna Havaldar’ - a goat of Marwari breed, which will lead its band contingent in the march past.

The animal is considered very “auspicious” for the corps and serves as the official mascot of the AMC band for several decades.

The story of Munna Havaldar is very interesting too. On April 16, 1951, nearly 70 years back, a goat of the Marwari breed was introduced in the Army. Back then, Jivajirao Scindia was the Maharaja of Gwalior.

When the Maharaja's army merged with the Indian Army, the band was also merged with the AMC.

At the time of the merger, Havaldar Munna, a black Marwari breed goat from Rajasthan’s Barmer, was gifted to the Indian army by the Maharaja. The AMC adopted the goat as its band mascot.

Since then, ‘Munna Havaldar’ has been serving the AMC as a 'non-commissioned officer'. The goat, which is the eighth mascot currently serving the AMC, will remain in service for the next two years.

After the end of its tenure, another goat of the Marwari breed will be appointed by the AMC as its band mascot to continue the 70-year-old tradition.



Havaldar Munna is considered extremely ''auspicious'' for the medical corps and is present in all important ceremonies, including the passing out parade, the attestation parade of newly inducted jawans etc.

Importantly, Havaldar Munna leads the marching band contingent of the AMC.

