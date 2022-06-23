NewsUttar Pradesh
AYODHYA

Moral policing in Ayodhya! Man thrashed for kissing his wife while bathing in Suryu river, video viral

In the viral video, the man could be seen being dragged away from his wife and beaten by several men in the vicinity. One of them is heard saying that "Such vulgarity will not be tolerated in Ayodhya."

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 23, 2022, 07:24 AM IST
  • A shocking case of moral policing has come to fore in Ayodhya
  • A man was thrashed by some locals for kissing his wife while bathing
  • The police have begun an investigation into the case

Moral policing in Ayodhya! Man thrashed for kissing his wife while bathing in Suryu river, video viral

Ayodhya: In an apparent case of moral policing, a man was thrashed by a group of people for kissing his wife while they were bathing in the Saryu river in Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh. According to reports, the local police have begun an investigation after a purported video of the incident went viral.

In the viral video, the man could be seen being dragged away from his wife and beaten by several men in the vicinity. One of them is heard saying that "Such vulgarity will not be tolerated in Ayodhya."

The viral video is being shared on social media and evokes a strong response from the netizens. A police officer said the exact date of the incident was yet to be ascertained even though some people claimed it had happened at Ram ki Paudi ghat on Tuesday.

The officer said they had not received any complaint regarding it yet. "However, we are investigating the matter and trying to find the couple and the miscreants who attacked them," the officer said.

 

 

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shailesh Pandey said, "The matter is being probed." 

 

