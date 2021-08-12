हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Muslim man

Muslim man thrashed in Kanpur, allegedly asked to chant 'Jai Shri Ram' as minor daughter begs for mercy

KANPUR: In a shocking incident, a Muslim man was assaulted in the public and allegedly asked to chant "Jai Shri Ram" even as his minor daughter tried to save him. A one-minute video of the shocking incident surfaced on social media on Wednesday. 

In the video, which has now gone viral, the 45-year-old man can be seen being assaulted by some men, who allegedly asked him to chant "Jai Shri Ram". The victim's daughter is seen trying to save her father, crying and asking the attackers not to beat him. 

Later, some policemen took the man to their Jeep. The footage also shows the man being hit while in police custody. Deputy Police Commissioner (South) Raveena Tyagi said the matter came to the fore at the Kacchi Basti locality near the Ram Gopal crossing in the Barra area of Kanpur on Wednesday.

 

 

"On the complaint of the victim, we have lodged an FIR and legal action is underway," she said. Police, however, did not mention the name of the organisation involved in the act.

The victim, an e-rickshaw driver, said around 3 pm, some people started abusing and assaulting him. They threatened to kill his family. The man said that he was saved by the police.

The man is a relative of a Muslim family, which is involved in a dispute with their Hindu neighbours in the Kanpur locality. According to the police, the two families had filed cases against each other at the local police station in July.

