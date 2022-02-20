Myth of Mainpuri being called 'Yadavland' will definitely break, says BJP's SP Singh Baghel

Mainpuri: Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader SP Singh Baghe, who is contesting against Akhilesh Yadav from Karhal seat in Mainpuri, said that the myth of Mainpuri being a `Yadavland` will break during the assembly polls in the state.

Baghel said this in Mainpuri after offering prayers at a temple amid the third phase of elections in the state. "The myth of Mainpuri being a `Yadavland` will definitely break," Baghel was quoted as saying by ANI.

Baghel said that referring to Mainpuri as a `Yadavland` is disrespectful towards communities of Brahmins, Rathores, Darji (tailor), Sunnar (goldsmith), Diwakars etc.

With a strong Yadav population, Karhal has for three decades been an SP fortress.

On the other hand, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief and its chief ministerial candidate Akhilesh Yadav said on Sunday that the ruling BJP will be eliminated in the assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh.

Speaking to reporters in Jaswant Nagar, Akhilesh Yadav said, “BJP is going to be eliminated. Farmers of UP won't forgive them. We've hit century in first 2 phases & even in this phase, the SP-led alliance would be ahead of everyone else.”

Akhilesh is a registered voter in Jaswant Nagar in Etawah district, from where his uncle Shivpal Yadav is contesting the polls. He had come here to cast his vote. Earlier, his uncle Shivpal Yadav said that their party was sure to win the Uttar Pradesh elections with a thumping majority.

In the third phase of the Uttar Pradesh polls, 59 assembly seats across 16 districts are going to the polls on Sunday.

As many as 627 candidates are in the fray. Over 2.16 crore voters are eligible to exercise their franchise at 25,794 polling places and 15,557 polling stations in the third phase of Assembly elections.

Subsequent phases are taking place on February 23, 27, and March 3 and 7. The counting of votes will be done on March 10.

