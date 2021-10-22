Over 18% of UP population fully vaccinated; more than 63% receive first COVID-19 dose

Lucknow: High recoveries and a low number of fresh Covid-19 cases — have reduced the Active Covid Caseload in Uttar Pradesh to 107, while the percentage of active cases as against the total confirmed cases in the state is 0 percent.

The Active Covid-19 cases in the most populous state have been reduced by over a remarkable 99 percent from their peak capped at 3,10,783 cases on April 30.

In sharp contrast to Uttar Pradesh, sparsely populated states like Kerala, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal and Tamil Nadu account for a heavy Active Caseload of nearly 82,000, 25,000, 5,500, 7,500 and 14,000, respectively.

Out of as many as 161410 samples tested in the last 24 hours, Uttar Pradesh limited the number of fresh infections to 12. In the same period, another 14 patients recovered from the infection.

The fresh infections have also been brought down by 99 percent from their peak which was 38,055 on April 24.

Where major other states have been witnessing a greater surge of fresh Covid-19 infections (daily cases ranging from 15,000-2,000), Uttar Pradesh has restricted the daily-case count below 50 for over two consecutive months.

Active and fresh cases decline to zero in 42 UP districts

As 42 districts with strict screening, treatment and vaccination have given a boost to Uttar Pradesh in the fight against coronavirus, the state’s Recovery Rate has climbed up to 98.8 percent.

The drop in fresh and active cases in Aligarh, Amroha, Auraiya, Azamgarh, Badaun, Baghpat, Ballia, Balrampur, Barabanki, Basti, Bahraich, Bijnor, Chitrakoot, Deoria, Etah, Etawah, Farrukhabad, Fatehpur, Gonda, Hamirpur, Hardoi, Hathras, Jhansi, Kanpur Dehat, Kanpur Nagar, Kasganj, Kaushambi, Kushinagar, Lakhimpur-Kheri, Lalitpur, Mahoba, Mainpuri, Mirzapur, Moradabad, Pratapgarh, Rampur, Sant Kabir Nagar, Shamli, Shravasti, Sitapur, Sonbhadra and Unnnao indicates complete elimination of coronavirus from over 56 per cent of the state.

In what comes as another relief, none of the 75 districts in Uttar Pradesh has reported fresh cases of coronavirus infection in double-digits lately. Indicating signs that the dangerous virus is receding from the state, as many as 69 districts reported no case of covid-19 infection in the last 24 hours.

It is pertinent to note that apart from Uttar Pradesh, no other state provides data describing covid situation district-wise.

Vaccine upscale: Over 63% receive the first dose

Uttar Pradesh has given out over 12.23 crore vaccine doses so far and that is no small achievement. The impressive pace of COVID vaccination has made Uttar Pradesh ‘the top state’ with the largest population in the country.

The state has also made the maximum contribution to the country's achievement of administering 100-crore vaccine doses.

In addition, Uttar Pradesh has also achieved the landmark of administering the first dose of the covid-19 vaccine to over 63 percent of the eligible adult population and more than 2.80 crore people in the state have been fully vaccinated.

UP has set an example in front of other states of the country, besides controlling the infection in a short time. On the other hand, Maharashtra lags with 9.36 crore doses delivered so far.

Emerging as a leader in conducting maximum COVID Tests, Uttar Pradesh has also tested as many as 8,19,67,101 samples for the novel coronavirus infection so far.

Despite aggressive tracing and testing, Uttar Pradesh’s positivity rate (TPR) — which shows the level of infections among people — stands at even lower than 0.01 percent.

