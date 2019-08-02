close

Abdul Hamid

Param Veer Chakra awardee Abdul Hamid's wife passes away

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath condoled her demise

File Image

Ghazipur (Uttar Pradesh): Rasoolan Biwi, the wife of late Param Veer Chakra awardee Abdul Hamid passed away here on Friday at the age of 96.

She passed away in Dullahpur village at 1:15 pm. The war widow was reported to be unwell for some time. She was facilitated by Army Chief General Bipin Rawat and the then Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik during a ceremony in Dhamupur 2017.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath condoled her demise."Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed condolence on the demise of Rasoolan Biwi, the wife of PVC awardee Abdul Hamid," a statement from the CMO said.

Abdul Hamid was killed in action during the 1965 India-Pakistan war. Hamid knocked out several enemy tanks from his recoilless gun mounted on a jeep during the battle in Khem Karan sector.

While so doing he was mortally wounded by an enemy high explosive shell.

"Havildar Abdul Hamid`s brave action inspired his comrades to put up a gallant fight and to beat back the heavy tank assault by the enemy. His complete disregard of his personal safety during the operation and his sustained act of bravery in the face of constant enemy fire were a shining example not only to his Unit but to the whole Division and were in the highest traditions of the Indian Army," his citation read.

